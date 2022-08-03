Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwan’s chief administration Tsai Ing-wen. This was announced on August 3, according to the TV channel TTV.

It is noted that before the start of the conversation, Tsai Ing-wen presented the guest with a government medal – the “Order of Auspicious Clouds” – for her services in promoting relations between Washington and Taipei.

The state award was established on February 12, 1941 to reward citizens who have distinguished themselves for their achievements in the development of the nation and civil society. The order is also awarded to foreigners for outstanding civic activities.

During the conversation, politicians discussed the security of the island, as well as relations with China. Thus, Tsai Ing-wen stressed that Taiwan intends to uphold sovereignty and democratic values ​​even in the face of a military threat.

In turn, Pelosi mentioned the US delegation’s commitment to supporting Taipei.

Earlier Wednesday, Nancy Pelosi arrived at Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan (parliament). Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Yu Xikong contracted the coronavirus and was unable to receive a guest, his deputy Cai Qichang met with Pelosi.

During the conversation, the US senator suggested expanding inter-parliamentary ties between the US and Taiwan. Qichang, in turn, called Pelosi “a great friend of the Taiwanese people” and praised her visit to the island.

According to media reports, the politician will also meet with representatives of various Taiwanese political parties. A red carpet was laid out at the main entrance to the parliament building for her arrival.

Pelosi’s visit was the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years. The politician arrived on the island on August 2. She officially described her visit to Taiwan as “a testament to the US commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns to protest US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The agency once again called on the United States to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and pandering to the forces advocating Taiwan independence.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The US openly supports the Taiwan authorities.