The deputy head of the research and development unit of the Taiwan Ministry of Defense was found dead in a hotel room this morning. He succumbed to the consequences of a heart attack, reports the Central News Agency (CNA).

Ou Yang Li-hsing, 57, has been overseeing several missile production projects since early this year, according to the news agency. He was on a business trip in the southern district of Pingtung. The hotel room showed no signs of break-in or other signs of a break-in, the news agency said. The man in his fifties worked for the Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, which is owned by the Taiwanese army. According to the family, Ou Yang Li-hsing had a history of heart disease and was given a stent after angioplasty.

The Defense Institute is working to more than double its annual missile production capacity to nearly 500 this year. Taiwan is looking to increase its combat strength amid what it sees as China’s mounting military threat. See also HS Helsinki A house inflated with a unique tower appeared for sale in Helsinki - Housing requirements expel the majority of buyers

Airspace and territorial waters

Dozens of Chinese planes and ships entered Taiwan’s waters and airspace today in a major attack simulation. According to Taiwan, 20 fighter jets, 14 other aircraft or helicopters and 14 naval vessels are involved.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry announced earlier today that it had fired flares late Friday night (local time) to deter seven drones and an unknown aircraft flying over the remote Kinmen and Matsu Islands.

In both regions, both near China’s coastline, Taiwanese troops have been placed on high alert after Beijing began large-scale military exercises earlier this week. The exercises were a response to the visit of top American politician Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Provocation

China, which considers Taiwan a renegade province, saw Pelosi’s visit as a provocation. It has therefore taken several measures against the US. For example, cooperation in the field of transnational crime prevention and the repatriation of illegal migrants will be terminated. In addition, Beijing pauses talks on climate change between the two countries. See also France imposes millionaire fines on Google and Facebook for its cookie policy

Usually the center line of the Taiwan Strait is respected by China and Taiwan. Taiwan is more than 100 kilometers from China.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.