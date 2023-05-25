Two Taiwanese journalists were prevented from covering the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland. According to information from the Taipei Timesthey were informed by representatives of the event that they could not participate due to pressure from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and is opposed to its participation in international organizations.

Journalists Judy Tseng and Tien Hsi-ju work for the Taiwan Central News Agency (CNA), which is the country’s official media outlet. They tried to withdraw their media credentials on Monday, but were turned down by a UN official who said they were ineligible because they had Taiwanese passports.

The decision sparked protests and criticism from various media organizations and press freedom advocates, who accused the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN of giving in to political pressures from the Chinese regime and violating journalists’ rights.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said in a statement that denying press accreditation to verified journalists, particularly at events of global importance such as the WHO body WHA, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, “poses a clear threat to freedom of the press”. The IJF and its affiliate, the Taiwan Association of Journalists (AJT), called on the WHO and the UN to “reconsider their decision and ensure equal access to information for all journalists”.

Taiwan was excluded from the WHO in 1972, but was allowed to join the WHA as an observer between 2009 and 2016 during a strain of relations with Beijing. However, since the current president, Tsai Ing-wen, took power in 2016, with a firmer stance towards China, Taiwan has lost its observer status and has not been invited to the last five editions of the AMS.

Taiwan has the support of the United States, which has highlighted its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as opposed to China’s management. Before the meeting, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, argued that health threats require “close international collaboration” and that inviting Taiwan “would illustrate the commitment” of the WHO to an “inclusive approach”. However, China’s ambassador to the WHO, Chen Xu, denounced the proposal as “political manipulation”.