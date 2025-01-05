Hon Hai (Foxconn), the largest electronic products assembler in the world, achieved revenues equivalent to 6.8 trillion Taiwan dollars (208,334 million dollars, 202,000 million euros) in 2024, an annual record driven by the great global demand for servers for artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement published this Sunday, the New Taipei-based firm indicated that sLast year’s turnover increased by 11.37% compared to that registered in 2023, when it totaled sales worth 6.1 billion Taiwanese dollars (187.06 billion dollars, 181.38 billion euros).

Regarding the sales volume experienced between October and December, Hon Hai reported revenues of 2.1 trillion Taiwan dollars (64.7 billion dollars, 62.8 billion euros) in said period, marking a new record for a fourth quarter of the year.

These good numbers are explained by the “strong demand” for servers for artificial intelligence and by the increase in sales of computer products, said Foxconn, whose clients include the American Nvidia.

The technology company, which will release its financial results for the fourth quarter on March 14, It expects its operations to gradually enter the “traditional low season” during the first quarter of 2025.

“Even with record revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, the sequential performance of the first quarter will reach levels approximately similar to the average of the last five years; compared to a year ago, it should show significant growth,” the company advanced.

The president and CEO of Foxconn, Young Liu announced last Friday that the technology company’s consolidated sales will exceed 7 billion Taiwan dollars. (about $212.59 billion) in 2025 thanks to strong global demand for AI applications.

Founded in 1974, Foxconn is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, with factories and research centers in China, India, Japan, Vietnam and the United States, among other countries.

Like other technology companies, Foxconn has benefited strongly in recent months from optimism around the development of AI: sIts shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange have accumulated a rise of 74% in the last year.