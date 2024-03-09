The digital reconstruction of the woman is able to converse with a voice similar to that of the girl. She can also sing and dance on command.

Tino Bao, a Taiwanese actor 56 years old, used the artificial intelligence For recreate his dead daughter Bao Wong at the age of 22 for a rare blood disorder.

The reactions

Many have criticized this decision, comparing it to other similar cases such as that of the George Carlin video created with AI. Others, however, have underlined the positive aspects, comparing them for example to the case of the actor Val Kilmer who used AI to reconstruct his voice.

As mentioned, Bao Wong he died at the age of 22 from a rare blood disorder. Before he died, he lost his voice due to tracheal intubation and was unable to say goodbye to his family.

These events, indeed traumatic, pushed her father to study artificial intelligence to bring her back. How much to bring one back digital simulacrum. The girl also became the subject of videos published on social networks, in which she can be seen communicating with her family.

Naturally, what has been done by man has become the subject of discussion on many levels. Many wonder, while understanding his suffering, whether his desperate effort will really serve to process the mourning or whether it will instead have the exact opposite effect.