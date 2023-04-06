Tsai-McCarthy, China promises a reaction. But wait for the post Macron and Von der Leyen

“China will take firm and energetic measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Beijing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning anticipates a reaction to the meeting in California between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US Congressional Speaker Kevin McCarthy. So did the Ministry of Defense, the National People’s Congress and the Central Committee of the Communist Party: all organs of China’s political, legislative and military power.

For now, however, maneuvers by jets and ships beyond the “median line” on the Taiwan Strait have been minimal. In the past 24 hours, only one aircraft has entered Taiwanese air defense identification space. And not even beyond the “middle line”, the unofficial and unrecognized but widely respected border by Beijing until last August. This is a much lower figure than the usual daily average, considering that in the peaks of the recent past several dozen planes and warships were also involved. Not necessarily reaching the height of tension last August, following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

The aircraft carrier Shandong moves, special patrols with inspections on board the Strait

However, Taipei observes the movements of the Shandong aircraft carrier, which yesterday passed through the strait that separates Taiwan and the Philippines, positioning itself for the moment at about 200 nautical miles away from the island. It is not excluded that Xi Jinping will wait a few days before launching new large military exercises, so as not to obscure the ongoing meetings with Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing. So much so that Xi will accompany Macron to Guangzhou on Friday, a rare move given that the Chinese leader is not used to meeting foreign leaders outside the capital. The two are expected to have an informal dinner after Macron meets students from a local university.

Still, something is moving. The Chinese coast guard has launched a special patrol operation. The operation also includes inspections on board vessels transiting the Taiwan Strait. This is the real news. A maritime patrol led by the “Haixun 06” – China’s first large vessel designated to patrol the Strait – will conduct searches of the sea lanes used by ferries between China’s coastal cities, Lienchiang (Matsu Islands) and Kinmen; on the sea lanes used by cargo ships from Fujian’s Pingtan Islands to Taiwan; on areas where commercial vessels and fishing boats abound; and on areas where illegal mining of sea sand is widespread.

This is a move less visible than the launch of missiles after Pelosi’s visit. But that can risk leading to episodes of confrontation. Taipei has announced that they do not intend to cooperate and have invited commercial and fishing vessels that move through those waters daily to contact the Taiwanese coast guard.

Xi Jinping’s political calculations on Taiwan ahead of the 2024 elections

Among the range of possible reactions, there are also political ones. In Chinese state media, the rhetoric and outrage focus mostly on Tsai individually. Situation not comparable with the anti-Taiwanese ultra-nationalist wave for Pelosi’s trip. This could open up the possibility of targeted reactions, even on an individual level. For example with the inclusion of Tsai in the so-called “blacklist of secessionists”. A symbolic act which, however, puts an end to the chances of dialogue between the two governments forever.

At least until the presidential elections in January 2024, when Xi hopes that former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou’s Guomintang will return to power, who just recently made a historic visit to China. The first from a leader or former leader across the Strait. Even an ultra-nationalist media such as the Global Times argues that Ma’s visit could allow Beijing to contain the reaction to the Tsai-McCarthy meeting.

Indeed, 2024 is the year of Taiwan’s presidential elections. Depending on the winner, the dynamics of the relationship that characterizes the decomposed triangle that unites Taipei, Beijing and Washington. Those entitled to vote among the approximately 24 million inhabitants will go to the polls on Saturday 13 January 2024, but the long run-up has already begun, as have the respective maneuvers of the three players in a story that can decide a lot of future global balances: geopolitical level but also at a commercial and technological level. Flexing too much muscle before the polls for Xi could backfire not only with his image as the great stabilizer he wants to project onto the global stage, but also risk favoring his nemesis the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), traditionally more comfortable when Taiwanese vote on identity issues.

All without possible accidentswhile Michael McCaul landed in Taipei in the last few hours, head of the US Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee. A signal that the diplomatic and military maneuvers on Taiwan are destined to continue.

