The Prime Minister of Taiwan, Chen Chien-jen, announced on Thursday (23) that the country will offer a sum of money to tourists who travel there.

The government intends to offer US$ 165 (R$ 850) to 500,000 tourists traveling alone and US$ 658 (R$ 3,400) to 90,000 travel groups or excursions, in a form of incentive to tourism in the Asian country.

With the resumption of travel and tourism after the pandemic, Taiwan aims to attract six million tourists in 2023, a number well above the 900,000 travelers who visited the country last year. The plan is to reach the mark of 10 million visitors in 2025, in a long-term resumption of international travel. In 2019, Taiwan had a record 11.8 million foreign tourists visiting its territories.

Transport Minister Wang Kuo-tsai said the cash grant will be delivered digitally and can be used to cover expenses in the country, including accommodation. He also informed that the objective is to attract visitors from the main markets, such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Europe and the United States.