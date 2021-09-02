A Taiwanese government report warned that China’s military forces could “paralyze” the island’s defense forces in a conflict and have the ability to fully monitor their deployments.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry’s annual report, presented to Parliament, was obtained by Reuters and for Bloomberg, who reported on Wednesday that the document makes a serious assessment of the growing threat to Taiwan’s security by China, which considers the island a rebellious part of its territory.

In the previous report, from a year ago, Taiwan Defense stated that China did not yet have the capacity to launch an all-out attack on the island; now, the report brings a more alarming assessment.

China has the ability to neutralize Taiwan’s air and sea defenses and counterattack systems with “soft and hard electronic attacks,” the document says. These attacks could block communications on a number of islands from southern Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines.

The report also says China could launch wired or wireless attacks against the internet that would initially “paralyze our air defense, maritime command and counterattack system capabilities.” This has been described as a “huge threat” to Taiwan.

China also has the ability to shut down Taiwan’s military command centers and air and naval operations with its ability to launch missiles anywhere on the island.

However, as stated in the previous report, Beijing would not yet have the necessary logistical capacity for an invasion of the mountainous territory of the island of Taiwan. Even so, officials recommended monitoring China’s actions to increase its capacity for complex land operations, and said Beijing is already able to take over the islands around Taiwan.

In addition, Chinese spies in Taiwan could use a leadership removal strategy to destroy Taipei’s political and economic systems, the document added.

China’s communist regime has intensified military activities in the island region, and has previously stated that it plans to one day retake the territory, using military force if necessary.

Taiwan’s armed forces will conduct annual military exercises on Sept. 15, as well as a simulation of a large-scale air attack by the Chinese army, Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported.

Taiwan, which considers itself the Republic of China, is not recognized as a state by most of the international community, although it has non-diplomatic relations with the European Union, the United States (its main military ally), among others.