A hypothetical war between Taiwan and China would disrupt 40% of world trade. This assumption was made on April 23 by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in an interview with a Spanish newspaper. ABC.

The politician pointed out that due to the geographical position of the island of Taiwan, more than 40% of goods transported in the world are forced to cross the Taiwan Strait. He also recalled that Taiwan produces more than 60% of the world’s microcircuits and 90% of the most advanced semiconductors.

He noted that China in this case “is very important to say that he never resorted to the use of force.”

“We are asking the United States to provide us with protective equipment and help us train our soldiers so that we are able to defend ourselves,” Wu said.

Earlier, on April 17, it was reported that Taiwan intends to purchase 400 Harpoon tactical anti-ship missiles from the United States to repel a potential Chinese invasion. The deliveries will be carried out as part of the decision on the sale of weapons, adopted by the US Congress in 2020.

On April 15, The Washington Post wrote that the US could skip China’s preparations for an invasion of Taiwan. Secret documents leaked to the public contain information that Taiwan doubts the ability of air defense (air defense) systems to notice missile launches in the direction of the island in time.

In early April, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China would not make concessions on the Taiwan issue.

In March, the socio-economic development plan of the PRC for 2023 was published. In particular, it says that Beijing is determined to continue the resolute struggle against Taiwan’s independence and intends to achieve reunification with the island province.

The conflict between China and Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August 2022. The Chinese side considers Taiwan its own territory, therefore, it considers the visit of the island by officials of other countries as support for the independence of Taiwan.

The island of Taiwan has been governed by an independent administration since 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by General Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China later resumed.