The Biden administration approved the funding for the first transfer of US military equipment to Taiwan as part of a program generally intended for foreign governments. The package, which is part of the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, is valued at $80 million. The news is bound to arouse the ire of China, which considers Taiwan – a de facto independent island – a “rebel province” to be “reunified”.

“The FMF will be used to strengthen Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities through a combined defense capability and enhanced awareness of the maritime domain and maritime security capability,” the Department said in the notification to Congress according to the document viewed by CNN.

“In line with the Taiwan Relations Act and our long-standing ‘one China’ policy, which has not changed, the US is providing Taiwan with necessary defense supplies and services to enable it to maintain sufficient self-defense capability “, a State Department spokesman confirmed to CNN. The United States “has an enduring interest in peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, which is crucial to regional and global security and prosperity.”

In the past, the United States has sold armaments to Taiwan through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The value of the FMF package is modest compared to recent arms sales to the island, but it is the first to go to Taipei under the Overseas Military Financing Program. The green light from Congress is taken for granted.