The US Navy has said its guided missile destroyer USS Milius has passed through the Taiwan Strait, saying it was a “routine transit”. The passage of the US military ship comes amid tensions in the region and a week after the Chinese army finished military maneuvers near the island.

The Seventh Fleet of the United States, through a statement, indicated that the transit took place in “waters in which there are freedoms of navigation and overflight on the high seas in accordance with international law. The ship transited through a corridor of the Straits that lies beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state,” the letter continues, noting that this action “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”