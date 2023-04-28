US military plane in the Taiwan Strait, wrath of Beijing

A US Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait into international airspace today,”operating in accordance with international law“. The US Seventh Fleet, in a statement, specified that with the initiative “the United States supports the rights and freedoms of navigation of all nations” and “the commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific”. Beijing’s reaction is harsh: “In recent times, US warships and warplanes have often carried out provocative actions putting peace and security at risk”, replied the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army.

Taiwan: 38 Chinese aircraft fly over the island, including drones – A long-range Chinese combat drone, capable of carrying a load of large weapons, is flying over Taiwan: the island’s defense ministry said it, which identified 38 Chinese aircraft in the last 24 hours in all, including the TB-001 drone dubbed “two tailed scorpion“. It crossed the median line, an unofficial border that divides the Taiwan Strait, and then flew to the east coast before returning to the Chinese coast. According to local media, it is the first time that the Ministry of Defense of Taiwan reports a Chinese military aircraft circling the island from one end of the median line to the other, the ministry added that 19 aircraft have “crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the Defense Identification Zone Taiwan Air Force to the Southwest, Southeast and Northeast,” the highest number of incursions since China concluded three days of exercises earlier this month.

The TB-001 is one of the largest drones in China’s military arsenal and boasts a flight range of 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles). China had already used it during the military exercises which ended on April 10 and which provided for the simulation of targeted attacks and a blockade of Taiwan; it was China’s response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States, where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. On the last day of practice, Beijing sent 54 aircraft to the southwestern and southeastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) of the island, the highest number recorded in a single day since October 2021. The zone does not coincide with Taiwan’s territorial airspace and encompasses a much larger area that overlaps part of China’s ADIZ and even part of the land. In recent days, Taiwan’s military said it will practice intercepting warships and fighting a Chinese blockade of the island during its annual July war exercises.

Subscribe to the newsletter

