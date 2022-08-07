Taiwanese premier Su Zhengchang called on China to stop undermining regional peace

Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Zhengchang appealed to the Chinese leadership and asked them to stop undermining peace in the region. Politics quotes RIA News.

“China must stop using its military power to flex its muscles everywhere to undermine regional peace,” the Taiwanese premier said.

On August 6, at least 20 Air Force aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) entered the so-called Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone as part of an exercise.

On August 4, the PLA launched a large-scale four-day live-fire military exercise in six areas around Taiwan. This happened immediately after the visit to Taipei of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi.