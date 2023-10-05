An island adjacent to Taiwan has recorded record winds caused by Typhoon Koinu, the territory’s Central Meteorological Service said on Monday. “Wind gusts of up to 95.2 meters per second were measured on Orchid Island last night, a new record for Taiwan,” meteorologists reported. Yesterday, Taiwanese authorities canceled more than 100 national and international flights and closed schools in some parts of the south of the island, ahead of the expected arrival of Typhoon Koinu, the second to hit the territory in a month. More than 200 people were also evacuated for fear of landslides in the south of the island.



00:44