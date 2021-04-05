Taiwan Transportation Minister: I take full responsibility for the train accident

Taiwan’s Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia Long said Monday in Hualien City that he definitely bears the political responsibility, hinting that he might quit when everything is done dealt with.

“It will be a long way for the families of the victims and the injured. We will be with them,” Lin told reporters, adding that the ministry would deal with issues including compensation and treatment costs.

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said today that Attorney General Yu Hsiu Duan in Hualien said that the identification of the victims was based on DNA analysis.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said the derailment in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, was the result of a maintenance truck falling off a ramp near a construction site over the tracks.

The front of the eight-carriage train with nearly 500 people traveling from Taipei to East Taitung Province collided with the truck shortly before entering the tunnel.

The accident left more than 200 people injured.

A construction site manager, who is believed to have failed to properly control the brakes of a maintenance truck, was arrested on the basis of a court ruling issued late on Sunday.