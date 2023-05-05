Home page politics

Taiwan reacts to China’s latest military exercises. © Michael Bihlmayer/IMAGO

This time, the island republic is concentrating on measures against a blockade of the island in its annual military exercise. The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that the Han Kuang maneuver should be followed by a planning part from May 15 to 19 with live ammunition from July 24 to 28.

This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Europe. Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Europe.Table on April 27, 2023.

The planned review of combat readiness is influenced by China’s recent military exercises. The Chinese military not only trained for a blockade of the island, but also practiced precision attacks. For Wednesday, China announced more maneuvers in some parts of the East China Sea, northeast of Taiwan.

Chinese state media also reported an agreement between China and Russia on the law of the sea. The Chinese coast guard and the Russian security service have signed a declaration of intent that provides for joint action in the fight against terrorism, illegal immigration, drug and arms smuggling and illegal fishing.

Meanwhile, recent comments by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell regarding Taiwan have caused a stir in China. The Chinese government’s Taiwan office said Wednesday the authorities were prepared and on high alert should the sovereignty of Chinese territory be called into question. In an opinion piece for the French Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Borrell called for EU naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait between the island and mainland China. (rtr/flee)