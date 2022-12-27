Taiwan will extend conscription from four months to one year from January 1, 2024, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced Tuesday. The self-governing island, which China considers an inalienable part of its territory, aims to bolster its combat readiness against possible attacks from its neighbor amid increasing military, diplomatic and economic pressure from Beijing. “As long as Taiwan is strong enough, it will be the home of democracy and freedoms for the whole world and not a battlefield,” the Taiwanese leader said at the press conference during which she announced the new measure.

The “incredibly difficult” decision—in Tsai’s words—to expand military service followed a round of meetings held at the presidential office with high-level officials to discuss strengthening the territory’s economic and national security, and comes after months of debate in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the central news agency CNA. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukrainian territory is seen by many experts as an event that could embolden China with respect to the territories it considers its own. The Taiwanese president believes that the current military system is ineffective and insufficient to deal with the growing military threat from Beijing, especially in the event of a rapid attack on the island.

“Taiwan wants to express to the world that, between democracy and dictatorship, we firmly believe in democracy. That, between war and peace, we demand peace. Let us show our courage and determination to protect our land and defend democracy,” Tsai told the media on Tuesday.

According to the Executive’s new plan, from 2024 recruits will receive more intense training, which will include shooting exercises, combat instruction used by US forces, and handling of more powerful weapons, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and anti-tank missiles. In addition, the recruits will be tasked with monitoring key infrastructure, so that regular forces can respond more quickly in the event of an invasion by China.

High-level officials from the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Council have been reviewing Taiwan’s military system since 2020, and Tsai herself has for some time been advocating a comprehensive modernization program and championing the idea of ​​”asymmetric warfare,” in which assumes the military disadvantage against the potential invader, which has a defense budget some 15 times higher than the Taiwanese. To face an asymmetric war, Taipei does not prioritize the purchase of submarines and fighter planes, but the deployment of mobile and easily concealed defensive weapons, such as anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles. The goal is to make the island forces more agile and difficult to attack.

The Taiwanese president assured this Tuesday that the reforms have not been produced due to pressure from the United States, a country with which she does not maintain formal relations, but which supplies almost all the weapons that Taiwan imports and which on several occasions has openly said that it would be her ally in case of a Chinese attack. Tsai also promised to double the monthly salary of the recruits, which will reach 20,320 Taiwan dollars (about 620 euros). However, the shortage of personnel for training, as well as the lack of resources and facilities to expand training, may pose a challenge for Taiwan in the coming months, CNA explains, citing experts.

The announcement came a day after Taipei denounced one of the largest incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defense zone. Within 24 hours, 71 airplanes and five military ships of the People’s Liberation Army were sighted in the vicinity of the island. Forty-seven military aircraft crossed the Formosa Strait Median Dividing Line, the unofficial border between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan. According to Beijing, the incursion was carried out in response to recent provocations by Taipei and Washington, after the US Congress on Friday approved a new defense law that includes military aid (in the form of loans) to Taiwan.

The relationship between the three parties became especially tense as of last August after the controversial visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. Her stop in Taipei, for just 24 hours, angered Beijing, which launched unprecedented military maneuvers in the region and cut off collaboration with Washington on key issues, such as climate change. Those tensions seemed to have eased last November, when Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met in person at the G-20 summit in Indonesia. Then, the Chinese president assured his American counterpart that he has no intention of entering into a military conflict with Taiwan in the short term.

Military service has been compulsory for men over the age of 18 in Taiwan since the moderate nationalist and socialist Chinese Nationalist Party (Kuomintang) established the republican government-in-exile after losing the civil war to the communist side in 1949. Starting in the year 2000, its duration was progressively reduced, and since 2013, recruits only serve in support roles and undergo four months of training. With the reform announced on Tuesday, the duration of compulsory military service in Taiwan will still be shorter than that of South Korea, where the stay of conscripts is at least 18 months.

The growing belligerence of China, as well as the doubts after the war in Ukraine, have fueled the debate on how to improve the defense capabilities of the island and have caused Taiwanese public opinion to now be favorable to the idea of ​​returning to periods of longer training.

