While China tries to show its eyes to the whole world, its two strongest opponents, Tibet and Taiwan, are not deterring themselves from growing closer. The Dalai Lama, the highest religious leader of Tibetans, had earlier expressed his desire to travel to Taiwan. He has now mourned the death of former President Li Teng, who transformed Taiwan into a democratic system, as his close friend. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense has also shared the Dalai Lama’s message.The Dalai Lama has said, ‘Late Li Teng-hui, my friend, he showed great commitment to democracy. He recalled meeting Teng-hui when he first went to Taipei. He told that only after that he became a close friend. The Dalai Lama said that he should be commended for democracy, freedom and preservation of Chinese culture in Taiwan.

The Dalai Lama can travel with Taiwan and Tibetans coming together to surround China

‘The soul will always be alive’

He went on to say, ‘I always remember him as his closest friend and as a Buddhist I always pray. I appreciate his efforts. He is no longer among us, but as a Buddhist we always believe in life after life. It is very likely that he will be born again in Taiwan. The Dalai Lama has prayed that Li Teng be reborn, that his soul will live forever after his birth.

Lee gave strength to peace and democracy

Significantly, Lee ensured a peaceful and democratic regime change in Taiwan and established Taiwan’s political identity separate from the Chinese mainland. China considers Taiwan a segregated province and talks of gaining strength on the strength of the need. Lee died on July 30 at the age of 97.

Announcement to travel next year

The Dalai Lama announced on the Vice of Tibet Facebook page that he was invited by a Taiwanese organization. The Dalai Lama said that he could travel to Taiwan in the year 2021. He did not say from which organization he got the invitation. Since the Wuhan Corona virus has spread in the world, the Dalai Lama is not meeting people nor traveling abroad.