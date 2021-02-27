Taiwan | They were here first – HS’s report takes you to Taiwan’s green mountains to learn about the thousands of years old culture inherited from skull hunters

Indigenous peoples in Taiwan are reviving their language and relationship with nature. They were mistreated for a long time, but the situation has gradually improved. Panay Kumod says there is plenty to do: taxis don’t very much pick up his looks, and hotels are required to show a passport.
Peruvian? Mongolian? Abroad Panay Kumodia amused by false bets, but in his native Taiwan, Kumod cannot tolerate the fact that some think he is a guest worker.
His ancestors, proud and Korean skull hunters, lived on the island of Taiwan for thousands of years before the Chinese came and destroyed ancient cultures.
