Friday, January 12, 2024
Taiwan | The vote for the new president and parliament is underway

January 12, 2024
William Lai, who barely leads the polls, has remained in line with the outgoing president regarding independence during his campaign.

in Taiwan voting has begun in the elections to elect a new president and parliament.

The current vice-president, from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has narrowly led the presidential candidates in support polls. Lai Ching-te or William Lai.

The candidate of the Kuomintang (KMT) has been second in the Gallup poll Hou Yu-ih and in his wake the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Ko Wen-je. Hou's victory has been considered the most desirable outcome for China, which interprets Taiwan as belonging to itself.

Polling stations close in Taiwan at ten in the morning Finnish time.

Top candidates there are no big differences between them in terms of core issues, he told STT on Thursday Mikael MattlinActing Director of the Foreign Policy Institute.

Based on their speeches, all three leading candidates intend to largely continue the prevailing line in relation to mainland China.

“Differences in emphasis can be found mainly in how much one wants to have a dialogue with Beijing and how much one wants economic integration in that direction.”

According to Mattlin, the previously more radical Lai has also moderated his positions. In his election campaign, Lai has remained the outgoing president Tsai Ing-wen along the lines that Taiwan is already independent, and there is therefore no need for a formal declaration of independence.

That has not stopped China from warning Taiwan against promoting independence efforts.

On Thursday, China described Lai as a serious danger that would threaten peace by continuing the “evil path of provocation of independence”. On Friday, a representative of the Ministry of Defense warned that the country's army would crush any attempts at independence.

However, Mattlin does not believe that the outcome of the election could escalate the situation between Taiwan and China.

