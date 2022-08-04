Taiwan | The US condemns China’s missile activity over Taiwan and postpones its own missile test to reduce tensions

According to the United States, China has overreacted and used Nancy Pelosi’s visit as an excuse for its actions in the Taiwan Strait region.

United States condemns China’s actions in Taiwan.

China launched on Thursday 11 ballistic missiles in their military exercise, and four of these flew over Taiwan. Five missiles flew into Japan’s territorial waters.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby called China’s decision “irresponsible”. According to him, even more reactions from China can be expected in the coming days. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi the visit to Taiwan has tightened the relationship between the three countries.

“China has decided to overreact and use [Pelosin] visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in the Taiwan Strait region,” Kirby stated.

According to China’s view, Taiwan belongs to China.

Pentagon has ordered the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan to stay and monitor the situation. The ship’s home port is in Japan, but it was near Taiwan on Thursday.

Kirby states that the United States has been operating in the Western Pacific region for decades and this activity cannot be prevented within the framework of international laws.

The United States says it has tried to calm the situation. The country says it postponed its own missile test in order to avoid further escalating tensions.

The United States was scheduled to conduct a routine test of the Minuteman III missile this week. The new testing date has not yet been announced.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on the matter.