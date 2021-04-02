Taiwan | The train collided with a truck and derailed in Taiwan, with dozens of people feared dead

The train derailed after colliding with a truck.

At least 36 people have died in a train crash in Taiwan, Taiwan’s transport minister told Reuters.

The train on its way to Taitung derailed on Friday after colliding with a truck. The accident occurred near the city of Hualien in the eastern part of the country.

36 dead in addition, at least 72 people were injured in the accident. At least three of them had serious injuries, according to Reuters.

The train had a total of 350 passengers.

According to preliminary estimates, the truck that the train collided with was likely to have accidentally spilled onto the train tracks. Some of the train carriages went into such poor condition in the accident that the rescue work is difficult.

The news is updated.