Taiwanese security forces arrested a Spanish citizen accused of causing serious damage to the doors of a historic temple in the capital, Taipei, after scrubbing them with cleaning products because, according to his own version, they were dirty.

The episode took place to be exact in the Shilin Cixian temple, founded in 1796 and dedicated to the goddess Mazu. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a man scrubbing the wooden doors with chemicals, including paint thinner, which had already begun to damage the paint.

The man, a 53-year-old artist, explained that he had a few drinks at home, then went out into the street and – believing that the temple doors were in bad condition – decided to get cleaning products and go back on site to freshen up.

The Spanish national, whose identity has not been revealed, would have participated in the restoration of other monuments in Taiwan, but the head of the Wenlin police station, Wang Sheng Chieh, indicated that his action must have “legal consequences”, in the extent to which it has caused damage to a cultural property “without reason”. Indeed, Taiwanese legislation provides for sentences of between six months and five years in prison and fines of up to 20 million Taiwanese dollars (about 573,000 euros).

