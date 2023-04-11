On Tuesday, April 11, a PRC warship was seen conducting a live-fire exercise in the waters off Pingtan Island, which faces the Taiwan Strait.

The exercises launched by Beijing in retaliation for the trip to the United States of the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Tsai Ing-wen, who met the speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in California, officially ended on Monday. However, Taiwan’s defense ministry said there were still Chinese warships and warplanes around the archipelago on Tuesday morning.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of communist China and wants it to pass under its sovereignty by 2049 (the centenary of the People’s Republic of China), possibly peacefully.



