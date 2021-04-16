Taiwan | The biggest landing in world history will be seen on the whimsical Strait of Taiwan if China decides to invade Taiwan, and that is now a real concern

Taiwanese Guo Wen-Jing wanted to be a pilot because he had never been on a plane. Now he flies a fighter jet on one of the most explosive borders in the world.

Taipei If Guo Wen-Jing makes a mistake, he can die. Or ignite World War III. China flies few that day with its military planes near Taiwan, and it is up to Taiwanese Air Force fighter pilot Captain Guo Wen-jing to identify them. When moving at the speed of sound, situations must be reacted to instantly and correctly.

.

#Taiwan #biggest #landing #world #history #whimsical #Strait #Taiwan #China #decides #invade #Taiwan #real #concern