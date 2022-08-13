Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement Saturday its “sincere gratitude” to the United States for taking “concrete measures” to maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region.

The statement came in response to comments by US Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell, who said on Friday that China had “overreacted” to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The Taiwan Foreign Ministry statement said China’s “unjustified military and economic intimidation” had “reinforced the unity and resilience of the global democratic camp.”

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that China’s threat to use force had not diminished, although Beijing’s largest-ever military exercises around the island after Pelosi’s visit last week appeared to be shrinking.