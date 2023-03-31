Tensions have risen again in the Taiwan Strait, with nine Chinese military aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait on both the northern, central and southern sides in five patrol groups. This was announced by the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan, underlining that the Armed Forces of the island have “monitored and responded to the situation with our means without an escalation” of the situation.

China declares that it does not recognize the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, considering the island part of a “single China” and destined for “reunification” with the People’s Republic of China. For the Taipei Defense Ministry, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, reads a note, “has jeopardized regional stability, caused tension, brought a negative impact to security and economic development with this deliberate action. We therefore condemn this irrational act.”

The Chinese move, not surprisingly, just the day after the trip to the United States of the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, started from New York.