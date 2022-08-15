Almost two weeks after the dispute over the visit to Taiwan of the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the visit of another US delegation to Taipei has sparked new tensions with Beijing. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received five members of Congress led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey at the presidential palace on Monday, local media reported.

The Chinese side spoke of another “provocation” and announced new maneuvers around Taiwan. Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian saw a “blatant violation” of the China-US agreements and a violation of Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity. The visit sends a “wrong signal to the independence forces” in Taiwan.

In response, the Eastern EPL command will hold more air and sea drills around Taiwan to deter the US and Taiwan, the spokesman said. The Chinese military will continue to “prepare for war”, vigorously defending Chinese sovereignty and resolutely crushing all forms of Taiwanese separatism and foreign interference. China had already organized large-scale military exercises in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.