The presidents of the two current global powers will meet in San Francisco this November 15 within the framework of the Asia Pacific Cooperation Forum (APEC) summit, which will be Xi Jinping’s first visit to US territory since 2017. The White House assures that the main objective will be to normalize relations with Beijing, but experts assure that Taiwan could be the object of discord between the two.

“There are thousands of reasons to improve relations between the United States and China, but there is not a single one to worsen them,” were Xi Jinping’s words last October, which could inspire the diplomatic line that will guide the meeting between the leaders. of the two most important economies on the planet and that have a clear objective: to reduce the risk in their relationships.

Despite the multiple public disagreements in which both heads of state have previously faced each other, it seems that the mood is much more positive on the road to the APEC summit. Before leaving for San Francisco, Joe Biden was emphatic about the need for both nations to “return to the normal course” in their relations, as well as nourish the channels of communication, both political and military, between Washington and Beijing.

“We are not trying to disassociate ourselves from China, but to change the relationship for the better (…) To be able to pick up the phone and talk to each other if there is a crisis,” said the White House tenant for the local press.

The relationship between both Governments, which tenses everyone, is not a close alliance, however, both delegations understand that their responsibility as global superpowers is to be able to coexist to face the main challenges that afflict the world, of which both are protagonists. .

President Joe Biden arrives at San Francisco International Airport to attend the APEC summit, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in San Francisco. ©AP/Evan Vucci

Taiwan, a point of friction

Since Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing in 1979, Washington has half-heartedly and distantly respected the ‘one China’ policy imposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in relation to Taiwan and its political situation. However, with the brutal economic and military growth that China has experienced since the last decade, the United States has reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of Taipei, which greatly compromises the bilateral relationship with the Asian giant.

It was Joe Biden himself who in May 2022 suggested that, if there was a warlike onslaught from Beijing towards Taipei, his government would be willing to intervene “militarily” to defend the democratic government of Taiwan. The president’s statements, although later appeased by the White House team, generated diplomatic disputes with China and called into question Washington’s respect for the ‘one China’ policy.

“Despite the White House’s claims to the contrary, I believe this represents a departure from the policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan that has been in place for some time,” Meredyth Oyen, an expert on relations between Taiwan, told AP. United States and Taiwan at the University of Maryland.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen during the island’s National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 10, 2021. © Reuters/Ann Wang

Despite the above, both leaders face their next meeting with the next Taiwanese elections, to be held in 2024, in their sights, with the Chinese representation warning the American for abstaining from any electoral intervention that benefits the independence party in Taipei, in addition to try to appease military threats from both sides.

While Taiwan is the main dish, other conflicts will also be on the table of talks. With American efforts to make China more distant with Russia in the conflict within Ukraine, coupled with attempts to convince Beijing to reach out to Iran to prevent violence between Israel and Hamas, involving Palestinian civilians, spill over to other countries in the region.

More competition, less contention

The rifts between both superpowers are military and geopolitical, but their main meetings have to do with their economic and technological interests, which although they remain in constant competition, are interdependent and contain multiple common points.

Some expert voices are already warning that although this meeting will not mean a starting point for the construction of a closer relationship between both nations, it could be productive to redirect the course of healthy competition between Washington and Beijing. adapting to the new reality where, although they compete, the world needs them to coexist in peace.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International Airport to attend the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in San Francisco, California, the United States, Nov. 14, 2023. © Reuters / Brittany Hosea-Small

“We continue in a lasting period of competition and tension (…) There are not going to be great advances, there will be no real fundamental change,” said Richard Fontaine, of the Center for a New American Security in Washington.

In a meeting that will have all the eyes of the world on it, the two most powerful nations in the world, with opposing values ​​and different interests, will try to iron out their differences to ensure both the future of both peoples and that of all those existing on the face of the world. from the earth.

With Reuters and AP