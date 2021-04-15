Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Taiwan | Taiwan’s transport minister was eventually granted resignation after a train crash that claimed nearly 50 lives

by admin
April 15, 2021
in World
0

The accident occurred in early April when a car slipped on the track and a passenger train collided with it.

Taiwan on Thursday, the administration approved a request for the resignation of the minister of transport, which had been submitted by the minister after a major train accident in early April. The minister’s resignation will take effect next week.

The accident occurred on Taiwan’s eastern railway line when a car slipped on the track and a passenger train collided with it. The death toll from Turma has been refined to 49. In addition, more than 200 people were injured.

Minister of Transport Lin Chia-lung left his resignation as early as the days following the accident. However, the government did not approve it, but at the time demanded that the minister remain in office until the investigation into the case was completed.

The driver of the service car involved in the accident is in the possession of the authorities. The investigation is still trying to find out if the accident was due to a poorly applied handbrake or a mechanical fault.

Rescue workers cleared the scene of the accident in Taiwan on the outskirts of Hualien City on April 6th.­Picture: ANN WANG / Reuters

.
#Taiwan #Taiwans #transport #minister #eventually #granted #resignation #train #crash #claimed #lives

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The young man who seeks to have more 'sustainable' producers and have their prize

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.