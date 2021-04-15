Taiwan | Taiwan’s transport minister was eventually granted resignation after a train crash that claimed nearly 50 lives

The accident occurred in early April when a car slipped on the track and a passenger train collided with it.

Taiwan on Thursday, the administration approved a request for the resignation of the minister of transport, which had been submitted by the minister after a major train accident in early April. The minister’s resignation will take effect next week.

The accident occurred on Taiwan’s eastern railway line when a car slipped on the track and a passenger train collided with it. The death toll from Turma has been refined to 49. In addition, more than 200 people were injured.

Minister of Transport Lin Chia-lung left his resignation as early as the days following the accident. However, the government did not approve it, but at the time demanded that the minister remain in office until the investigation into the case was completed.

The driver of the service car involved in the accident is in the possession of the authorities. The investigation is still trying to find out if the accident was due to a poorly applied handbrake or a mechanical fault.