Taiwan | Taiwan’s transport minister offered to resign following Friday’s train crash, prime minister refuses to resign

Clearing work at the site of the accident near the city of Hualien on the east coast of the island is still ongoing.

In Taiwan the transport minister has offered to resign in the aftermath of Friday’s devastating train crash. Minister Lin Chia-Lungin however, the resignation was not accepted, according to the news agency Reuters.

Speaking at the scene of the accident on Sunday, Lin said he would not shirk responsibility.

“I am also responsible for minimizing the damage caused by the entire accident. When the rescue work has been completed, I believe that I am responsible, “Lin told reporters, according to Reuters.

Taiwan a train traveling from the capital, Taipei to Taitung, derailed near the city of Hualien on the east coast of the island on Friday morning local time.

The train collided with a construction site vehicle that accidentally drifted onto the tracks. Authorities said the vehicle had run down the embankment from a nearby construction site and ended up on the tracks.

The full train had nearly 500 passengers, of whom at least 51 died in the accident. More than 170 were injured.

The carriage of the accident train was moved to the scene on Saturday.­

On Saturday, authorities applied for an arrest warrant for a site manager suspected of negligent handling of the vehicle’s parking brake. The court released the suspect on bail on Saturday.

Prime minister Su Tseng-Changin according to the chancellery, the transport minister offered to verbally resign on saturday. The Prime Minister did not accept the resignation, arguing that the focus should now be on rescue efforts and the consequences.

Since the accident, the country’s Ministry of Transport has been criticized, among other things, for not having genuine ones at the scene of the accident and for selling too many standing tickets on the train.

The accident happened at the beginning of the tomb sweeping party. It’s a long holiday weekend, when Taiwan’s roads and railways are usually full of people returning to their home villages to clean the graves of their deceased relatives and give sacrificial gifts.

Due to the congestion, many passengers on the accident train stood in the aisles.

Clearing works spot still going on. They are hampered by a narrow tunnel where the most damaged wagons of the train are still.

“We continue to pull out the trolleys that are stuck inside. The third carriage was taken out last night. We expect to get two wagons out today, ”Transport Minister Lin said at the scene of the accident.

The damaged section will be opened to traffic no earlier than April 20, Reuters reports. Until then, traffic will use detours.

At the scene of the accident was HS’s Asian correspondent on Friday Mari Manninen said he saw several emergency vehicles en route to the scene, including seven ambulance hoses.

Local Red Cross employee Wu Ming-Hao said he spent six hours in the tunnel on rescue missions.

“The train had gone into really bad shape. We had to go inside through the roof, ”Wu described to HS.

Wu said he was involved in several rescue operations, including after the earthquakes, but has never seen anything like Friday’s devastating train crash.