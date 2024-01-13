Taiwan | Taiwan's new president is a representative of the Democratic Progressive Party, which China has described as a serious danger

Taiwan's presidential election was decided on Saturday afternoon Finnish time.

of Taiwan in the elections, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has become the new president Lai Ching-te or William Laisay, for example, the news agencies Reuters and AFP and the BBC.

China has described Lai as a serious danger that would threaten peace by continuing on the “evil path of independence provocation”.

According to official data from Taiwan's Central Election Commission, Lai won 40.2 percent of the vote after ballots were counted at 98 percent of polling stations.

“I want to thank the Taiwanese people for starting a new era in our democracy,” Lai said in his victory speech with news from the spot about the elections According to the BBC.

“We have shown the world how much we value our democracy. this is [osoitus] of our steadfast commitment [siihen]”, he said.

In the elections both the new president and the parliament were voted for the country, but in a presidential system the election of the president was considered more important. The election was closely watched around the world due to heightened tensions between China and Taiwan.

According to the BBC, the election result shows that the Taiwanese did not bow to China's pressure during the election.

“The message to China is that we choose our own leaders and will not bend to your harassment,” one Taiwanese woman told the BBC.

Lai64, is a former doctor specializing in rehabilitation and public health who has for years held top positions in Taiwan's politics, including prime minister, member of parliament and mayor of the million-strong southern city of Tainan.

Also a former president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen was a representative of the DPP. The party also controls the country's parliament. The DPP strongly advocates the preservation of Taiwan's self-governing status.

In relations with mainland China, Lai has promised to continue with his predecessor's line, according to which Taiwan is practically independent but is not formally declaring itself independent.

The Chinese leadership has considered Lai as a separatist like Tsai, so the election of Lai would hardly soften relations across the Taiwan Strait.

However, Lai has said that he hopes that talks with mainland China could begin. This statement also follows the current President Tsai's line.

Law after, the Kuomintang (KMT) candidate had been second in the poll Hou Yu-ih and in his wake the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Ko Wen-je. Hou's victory would obviously have been the most desirable outcome for China, which interprets Taiwan as belonging to itself.

There were no big differences between the top candidates in terms of core issues, he told STT on Thursday Mikael MattlinActing Director of the Foreign Policy Institute.

From the campaign speeches of all three top candidates, it was clear that they intend to continue the largely prevailing line in relation to mainland China.