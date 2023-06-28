Taiwan | Taiwan spotted Russian warships to its east

The presence of the Russian navy near Taiwan is rare.

Taiwan detected two Russian frigates on the east side of its coastal area on Tuesday, reports news agency AFP.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, the warships were spotted sailing from south to north at 11:00 p.m. local time. The Ministry of Defense does not say how close the ships sailed to the island.

Taiwan monitored the situation and sent planes and ships to monitor the situation. It also activated its coastal missile systems.

China’s ships are spotted off the coast of Taiwan almost daily, but the presence of Russian warships is unusual. On the other side of the island in the Taiwan Strait, US ships have also been seen in June military exercise in connection with.

Russia’s state news agency Interfax reported on Tuesday, according to AFP, that ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet sailed into the Philippine Sea after the ships crossed the South China Sea.

According to Interfax, those ships were practicing a long-distance sea crossing. The exercise included a “simulated naval battle to repel an enemy missile strike at sea”.

China has not condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and claims to be neutral in the war.

However, Russian-Chinese relations are warm: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko visited on Sunday in Beijing and assured that China will support Russia in maintaining national stability right after the Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had attempted a rebellion within Russia.

China claims that Taiwan belongs to it and has held several military exercises in the region. In April, Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu argued US media to CNN that China is preparing to attack Taiwan.

During the August 2022 military exercises, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said that he believes, that China simulated an attack on the main island of Taiwan in its exercise. In the same military exercise, China fired ballistic missiles over Taiwan.