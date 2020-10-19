Taiwan | Taiwan says Chinese diplomats have beaten its representative in Fiji

Two Chinese diplomats broke into a hotel celebrating Taiwan National Day, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry ketoo.

Taiwan on Monday accused two Chinese diplomats of beating his staff in Fiji.

According to the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, on October 8, two Chinese diplomats broke into a hotel in Suva, the capital of Fiji, where Taiwan has a diplomatic mission. There was a celebration in honor of Taiwan National Day.

Hoof guests began filming the guests of the party, Taiwan says in a press release, according to news agency Reuters.

When uninvited guests were asked to leave the scene, they attacked a Taiwanese authority and beat him in hospital, Taiwan says.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Oun evidence of the incident has been provided to Fiji police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Police say an investigation into the incident at the Grand Pacific Hotel has begun, Reuters says.

Taiwan according to police, took Chinese diplomats away. This is reportedly the first time that there has been a physical confrontation between Chinese and Taiwanese diplomats.

Sino-Taiwanese relations have been the most tense in decades. According to China, led by the Communist Party, Taiwan belongs to mainland China. Taiwan is a democratically controlled island whose independence has been recognized by only 15 states in the world.