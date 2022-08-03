Taiwan | Taiwan has raised its alert readiness – Pelosi spoke at the press conference: “Our solidarity with Taiwan is more important than ever”

China has not looked favorably on Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan. Pelosi is the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

of the United States Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi organized a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday morning Finnish time.

Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan on Tuesday has raised tensions between China, the United States and Taiwan, say the news agencies Reuters and AFP, for example.

China considers Taiwan a rebel province, which it is ready to return to the mother country, if necessary even with military force. The official line of the United States is to sympathize with China, but at the same time it is also building relations with Taiwan.

“While we respect our ‘one China’ line, our solidarity with Taiwan is more important than ever,” Pelosi said at a news conference.

Pelosi is, according to AFP, the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

At the press conference, he said that he hopes that more visits can be made in the future.

“While China has blocked Taiwan from participating in certain meetings, I hope they understand that they cannot stand in the way of visiting Taiwan,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi spoke to the president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen alongside, who thanked Pelosi for “concrete action in solid support of Taiwan at this critical moment”.

China has not taken kindly to the visit, but has protested it in many different ways. China, among other things, told to start a military exercise around Taiwan.

Wednesday morning it was also reported that China has banned two Taiwanese foundations from doing financial cooperation with mainland Chinese companies and people.

President Tsai stated on Wednesday that Taiwan is committed to maintaining the existing arrangement in the Taiwan Strait and China’s military exercises are therefore an unnecessary reaction.

of Taiwan according to the Ministry of Defense, Taiwan has the capability to defend its national security. According to the ministry, it is closely monitoring the situation and has increased its alertness.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense announced that China’s military exercises show the country’s efforts to break the peace and stability of the region, reports Reuters.

The island nation’s authorities have assured that they are making plans to ensure safety and stability, and citizens can therefore rest easy.

Also North Korea has harshly criticized the United States over Pelosi’s trip. North Korea announced that it supports China and condemns any attempt from outside China to intervene in the situation in Taiwan.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby previously commented that the United States will not participate in the “rattling of sabers” and will not respond to China’s hostile attitude.

According to Kirby, the United States still does not support Taiwan’s independence, but the United States opposes any changes to the current situation.

According to Kirby, disagreements related to the situation should be resolved by peaceful means.

Pelosi’s little information about the program in Taiwan has leaked to the public.

At the beginning of her visit, Pelosi met, for example, the deputy speaker of Taiwan’s parliament Tsai Chi-chang.

The Washington Post reported that Pelosi will also meet with the CEO of TSMC, Taiwan’s largest semiconductor manufacturing company, on Wednesday Mark Liu.

According to the newspaper, in 2020, TSMC agreed to build a $12 billion factory in Arizona, USA. The company manufactures chips. According to The Washington Post, the United States uses these chips in its military equipment and in its F-35 fighter jets.

The Washington Post cites its sources and says that the company is now considering expanding its operations in the United States.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss federal support for the chip factory.

Pelosi commented on the issue on Wednesday morning when she arrived at the parliament. Pelosi said the chips provide an opportunity for the United States and Taiwan to cooperate. The United States has not confirmed The Washington Post’s information.