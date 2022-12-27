Taiwan | Taiwan extending the duration of compulsory military service due to China’s aggression

The duration of military service is getting longer from four months to a year.

of Taiwan is expected to officially announce on Tuesday the extension of the mandatory military service from four months to a year. The reason is the constant growth of the threat posed by China, says the country’s media.

According to the CNA news agency, the extension of military service will take effect in January 2024. In Taiwan, military service applies to all adult men.

However, recent opinion polls have shown that more than three-quarters of Taiwanese think the four-month military service is too short.