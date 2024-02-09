Taiwan | Taiwan: eight Chinese balloons flew over the Taiwan Strait

Taiwan has been reporting increasing numbers of orbs since December. According to Taiwan, the balls are part of China's “psychological warfare”.

Taiwan has observed eight Chinese balloons that crossed the Taiwan Strait in the last 24 hours. Two balls flew over the island, Taiwan's defense ministry said on Saturday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Taiwan has been reporting increasing numbers of orbs since December. According to Taiwan, the balls not only threaten aviation, but are also part of China's “psychological warfare”.

China's Ministry of Defense has not commented on the balls. China often claims that the balloons are weather balloons. The balls are suspected to be related to espionage. A year ago, the Chinese ball was hovering over the United States. The USA shot the ball down and later ruled that the ball was intended for espionage use. China disputed the estimate.

of Taiwan the Democratic Progressive Party was elected as the new president in January Lai Ching-te or William Lai.

In his victory speech, Lai said he would defend both democracy and the island of Taiwan despite China's intimidation.

China has branded Lai a dangerous separatist. On the eve of election day, the Chinese Ministry of Defense threatened to crush any possible independence aspirations of Taiwan.