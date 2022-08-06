Taiwan | Taiwan: Chinese drones were fired with flares from islands near the mainland

China has simulated an attack on Taiwan in its military exercise on Saturday.

Taiwan fired flares on Friday to warn off seven Chinese drones flying over islands in Taiwan’s Lienchiang County near mainland China, Taiwan’s defense ministry said.

According to Taiwan, Chinese aircraft and warships practiced attacking Taiwan on Saturday morning. Exercise is part of China Nancy Pelosi countermeasures following the visit.

The military exercises will continue until Sunday.

This was reported by the news agency Reuters.