“There is consensus in Taiwanese public opinion that there can be no compromises on territorial sovereignty, democracy and freedom and that military confrontation must not be an option for both sides of the Strait of Formosa. “Thus a spokesman for the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, replies to Xi Jinping’s statements on reunification ‘by all means”, including the force. “The national security team is closely monitoring the situation – added spokesman Chang Tu-han – and we will continue to pay close attention to developments”.