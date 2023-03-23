Taiwan summoned this Thursday (23) its ambassador in Tegucigalpa for consultations to protest the visit of the Honduran foreign minister to China, part of a diplomatic shift by the Central American country towards Beijing.

“Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship by sending its foreign minister to China, which seriously affected the feelings of our government and our people,” said a statement released by the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We decided to immediately summon our ambassador in Honduras to express our strong discontent,” the ministry added.

The announcement came after the Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eduardo Enrique Reina, traveled to Beijing to discuss the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Central American country and China, a measure encouraged by President Xiomara Castro.

Although the president did not explain whether the measure would imply a break in traditional ties with Taiwan, Beijing does not allow any country to simultaneously maintain official relations with Taipei.

If the rupture is confirmed, the island of democratic government, which China considers a “rebel” territory that should return to its jurisdiction, would be left with only 13 countries that officially recognize it.

– China “is prepared” –

Honduran government and diplomatic sources, who requested anonymity, said the chancellor traveled to China accompanied by deputy Xiomara Zelaya, the president’s daughter.

The Honduran delegation will be received by the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, informed the Minister of the Presidency, Rodolfo Pastor.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm Reina’s visit, but its spokesman Wang Wenbin said the country was prepared to establish relations with Honduras.

“China welcomes the positive statements made by the Honduran government on developing relations with China and is ready to establish and develop bilateral relations,” he said.

Castro declared that the beginning of relations with China is a demonstration of his “determination to fulfill the government’s plan and expand the borders with freedom, coordination with the nations of the world”.

Chancellor Reina also cited economic reasons for changing alliances, given the great needs of the Central American country, which has 74% of its almost 10 million inhabitants in poverty.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu admitted that the island was in a “quite difficult situation” to maintain ties with Honduras.

When asked by deputies about information that Honduras had requested US$2.5 billion in aid or a restructuring of the debt it owes to Taiwan, Wu did not confirm the versions and replied that the government would not accept “any unreasonable request from Honduras or any other country”.

Latin America has been a crucial stage for disputes between Beijing and Taipei since they parted ways in 1949, following the victory of communist forces in the Chinese civil war.

Aligned with Washington, all Central American countries remained linked to Taiwan for decades. Currently, only Honduras, Guatemala and Belize maintain ties with the island.

Costa Rica (in 2007), Panama (2017), El Salvador (2018) and Nicaragua (2021) broke with Taipei and linked up with Beijing, which has been working for many years for countries diplomatically allied to the island to change sides.

Only 14 countries in the world recognize Taiwan, including Paraguay, Haiti and seven other small Caribbean and Pacific nations.

In an apparent effort to consolidate this small group of allies, Taiwan on Tuesday announced a visit by President Tsai Ing-wen to Guatemala and Belize next week.