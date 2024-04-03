Taiwan, seven tremors: buildings collapsed and people trapped. Updates





A earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hit hard Taiwanthe very first balance sheet is four dead And 50 injured, but due to the collapse of several buildings the situation could get much worse. Also widespread the tsunami warning (then returned), similar tremors had not occurred since over 25 years. The earthquake was located at 18km southeast of Hualien Cityabout 155 km south of the capital Taipei, at a depth of 34.8 km. The US geophysical institute USGS certified it. A second earthquake of magnitude 6.4 was recorded at sea, 11 km north-east of Hualien City, a depth of 11.8 km.

According to the media some buildings collapsed and there are people trapped under the rubble. There were seven tremors in total, four of which were at sea. The Japan Meteorological Agency announced that one tsunami caused by the violent earthquake in Taiwan reached the islands of Yonaguni and Ishigakiin the prefecture of Okinawa.