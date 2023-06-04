Taiwan Strait | A Chinese warship wedged in front of a US missile destroyer

According to the United States, the Chinese ship acted in an unsafe manner and against the rules of international shipping.

Chinese The warship passed the US guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon “in an unsafe manner” in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, US military officials say, according to Reuters news agency.

According to the authorities, the Chinese vessel wedged in front of the Chung-Hoon only 137 meters away and the US vessel had to slow down to avoid a collision. According to the United States, the Chinese ship’s actions were against the international maritime code, which is intended to prevent collisions at sea.

China, on the other hand, accused the United States of “deliberately provoking risks” in the region.

of the United States and Canadian navies conducted a joint exercise on Saturday in the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China.

From Canada, the frigate HMCS Montreal participated in the exercise, whose captain by Paul Mountford according to the Chinese vessel, the operation was “unprofessional”. According to Mountford, the ship’s crew had called Chung-Hoon before the wedge and warned that if the US ship did not dodge, the ships would collide. A Canadian news website reports on Mountford’s comments Global News.

According to Global News, HMCS Montreal had been followed by Chinese ships several times during the week it moved in the South China Sea with the Chung-Hoon before entering the Taiwan Strait.

The missile destroyer Chung-Hoon is named after a rear admiral who served in the US Navy Gordon Pai’ea Chung-Ho (1910–1979) in honor.