This Chinese aircraft carrier called “Shandong” is located just over 300 kilometers from the Taiwanese coast. Although the island’s authorities have stated that “a major escalation of tensions is not expected”, they monitor it. The shipment of said ship occurs after the visit of the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, to the United States. Military exercises near Taiwan have become an increasingly frequent Chinese practice.

“It’s a training, but the timing is quite delicate, and we are still studying how far it goes,” Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said of the Chinese warship.

The Shandong is being monitored by the Taiwanese naval force and by the US aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz, which is located 400 nautical miles off the island’s east coast.

“It cannot be said that he is here because of us, but as soon as this situation occurred… everything is related,” Chiu added when questioned by the US ship.

Both the US and Chinese governments have declined to comment on the matter. However, the event occurs after the meeting of the president of Taiwan with the White House spokesman, Kevin McCarthy, last Wednesday.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hold a press conference after a meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley, California, USA USA, April 5, 2023. © Ringo H. W. Chiu / AP

China’s reaction to the meeting

According to statements by Xi Jinping’s government, the United States is walking a “wrong and dangerous path” by receiving the president of Taiwan, a territory that Beijing argues is part of China and not sovereign.

Although the US government has indicated on multiple occasions that Tsai’s visit has no provocative overtones and that it does not seek to raise tensions with the Asian giant, in Beijing they interpret it as a transgression of the “One China” policy.

“America’s support for the people of Taiwan will remain determined, unwavering and bipartisan,” McCarthy said after meeting with the president. In addition, during the meeting they discussed the importance of reinforcing the defense capacity of the island.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning gestures during a daily briefing at the Foreign Ministry office in Beijing, Thursday, April 6, 2023. ©AP/Andy Wong

The United States and respect for “one China”

Through a statement to public opinion, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed that “resolute and forceful measures would be taken to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The “one China” policy requires any nation that wants to have diplomatic relations with Beijing not to officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country and to sever relations with the island’s government.

The United States has not had diplomatic talks with Taiwan since 1979. However, Washington is the main provider of defense and military aid to the island.

File-Photo taken and released by the Taiwan Presidential Office on August 3, 2022 shows US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (left) waving with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, at the Presidential Office in Taipei. © AFP

The Biden administration has been one of the closest to the Taiwan government considering the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei in August; and the recent one, from the Taiwanese president to US territory.

With Reuters and AP