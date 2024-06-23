China, which considers democratically ruled Taiwan part of its territory, has been conducting regular maneuvers around the island for four years to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing’s claim to sovereignty, despite Taiwan’s strong objections.

Taiwan begins the five-day Han Kuang maneuvers on July 22.

A senior Taiwan Defense Ministry official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity so he could speak more freely, said there was an urgent need to reconsider how the exercises were conducted.

“In the past few years, the enemy’s threat has changed rapidly. Our defensive combat plan must also be continuously reviewed on a renewed basis. The urgent need for comprehensive combat training has become more important,” he added.

He stated that elements that were mostly intended for display, such as training maneuvers, were cancelled, while there will be night exercises this year and, unusually, the capital, Taipei, will also be included.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense did not respond to phone calls requesting comment on the exercises outside working hours. She previously said it was futile for Taiwan to think it could use weapons to prevent “reunification.”

China held its own two-day war games around the island shortly after President Lai Ching-te took office last month, saying it was “punishment” for his inauguration speech, which Beijing denounced as full of separatist content.