U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug 3, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese military exercises violated United Nations rules, invaded Taiwan’s territorial space and amounted to an air and sea blockade, amid heightened tensions as the Taiwanese president US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visits the island.

Taiwan also announced that the island will firmly defend its security, fight any movement that violates territorial sovereignty, and raise its alert level.

In addition to the military attacks, Taiwan warns of the psychological warfare imposed by the Asian giant, advising citizens not to believe false news about the Chinese dictatorship.