Russia has sent two frigates near Taiwan in a rare move that could escalate tensions in the region. “At 2300 yesterday, two Russian frigates were detected sailing south-north east of our territorial waters, leaving our response area from the Suao Sea to the southeast,” Colonel Sun Li-fang said, Taiwan Ministry of Defense spokesman. The military “used joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance methods to grasp the dynamics of Russian ships and sent aircraft, ships and ground-based missile systems to closely monitor the situation.”