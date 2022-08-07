Beijing moves, Taipei tries to respond. Yesterday, Sunday, on the fourth day of Chinese military exercises in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit, the Taiwanese army intercepted 66 planes and 14 warships off the coast of the island. Twenty-two jets have crossed the midline. Simulations of long-range ground and air attacks were conducted. Chinese media suggest that ships have entered Taiwanese territorial waters, Taipei denies and speaks of “psychological warfare”. A few moments of tension when a dozen boats on both sides moved at no great distance, but the two sides contained themselves. To think that the risks have ended with the closure of the exercises would be a mistake. Having said that today we are still continuing on one of the 7 designated areas, the one off the east coast, several sources claim that intermittent tests are also expected in the coming weeks. At least until the end of the annual Communist Party rally in the seaside town of Beidaihe, this year even more important because it anticipates the Congress. Xi Jinping cannot show weaknesses.

Tomorrow instead off to the replica in Taipei. The Taiwanese army will conduct two large-scale live-fire artillery exercises in the southeastern part of the island. Missiles will also be fired from the Jiupeng base: she was visited on Friday by the expert Ou Yang Li-hsing, the day before she was found dead in his hotel room. Previously announced to the Chinese ones, the Taiwanese tests are also scheduled for 18/19 and 25/26 August. The first round of Chinese exercises “respected” the start of the Taiwanese ones: to understand Beijing’s intentions it will be crucial to see if possible new rounds overlap with those in Taipei. Certainly the Chinese army will continue until August 15 with maneuvers in the northern Gulf of Bohai and on the Yellow Sea, near the Korean peninsula. Waiting in Seoul to understand the precise area, after Pelosi’s visit to the demilitarized zone on the border with North Korea made Kim Jong-un burst out. Meanwhile, joint US-India exercises have been announced for October less than 100 kilometers from the disputed border between New Delhi and Beijing, the scene of violent clashes in the spring of 2020. Asia is in turmoil.