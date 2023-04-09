A total of 71 aircraft and nine military ships from China raided areas around Taiwan on Saturday during the maneuvers carried out by the Chinese Army in areas near the island, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense reported today.

The military portfolio explained in its Twitter social network account that 45 of the Chinese airplanes crossed the median line of the Strait of Formosa, which in practice is an unofficial border tacitly respected by Taipei and Beijing in recent decades.

Models such as SU-30, J-10 and J-11 fighters took part in the air raid, which took place in the southwestern and northern parts of Taiwan’s self-defined Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), which is undefined and unregulated. by any international treaty and is not equivalent to its airspace. The movements were detected between 6:00 a.m. on Saturday (22.00 Friday GMT) and 6:00 a.m. on Sunday (22.00 on Saturday GMT).

The island’s air forces monitored the situation with naval and combat air patrols and ground-based missile systems, the ministry said. In the past two years, Chinese military aircraft have carried out numerous raids on the Taiwanese ADIZ, escalating at a time when tensions between the two territories have escalated.

China announced the exercises this Saturday, which will last until Monday, in response to the meeting this Wednesday in California between Tsai and the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

A Chinese military spokesman called the moves “a serious warning” against “provocation by separatist forces” and a “necessary action to protect China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Saturday expressed its condemnation of the military exercises, describing them as “an irrational act that endangers regional security and stability.” Beijing has considered Taiwan a rogue province since Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949. after losing the civil war against the communist army.

For its part, according to the European news agency AFP, Taiwan has detected nine warships and 58 military aircraft around the island, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense announced Sunday on the second day of Chinese military drills in the Taiwan Strait. Fighter jets and bombers were among the aircraft detected as of noon (0400 GMT), the ministry said, saying that monitored the movements of the Chinese Armed Forces through “a joint surveillance and information system.”

