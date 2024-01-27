Tension remains high in the Taiwan Strait after the elections on the island and the presidential victory of William Lai, considered a dangerous “separatist” by Beijing, followed by the visit to Taipei of a US delegation. The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan reports that in the last 24 hours it has detected the presence around the island of 33 aircraft and six naval units of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

It is a record number since the legislative and presidential elections were held in Taiwan on January 13th. According to the ministry, 13 aircraft crossed the so-called “median line” of the Taiwan Strait, which does not exist for China. Also detected, they reported from Taipei, was the presence of two Chinese hot air balloons, which similarly crossed the 'median line'. Incidents of this kind have become a sensitive issue since the “spyball” crisis between China and the United States in February last year.

The Chinese 'maneuvers' are denounced after the island, de facto independent but for which Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants “reunification”, welcomed the first delegation of the US Congress since the January elections with the aim of “reaffirming US support for Taiwan”. The three-day visit involved Democrat Ami Bera and Republican Mario Díaz Balart, co-presidents of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus.

The United States, while recognizing the “one China” principle dear to Beijing, is committed to supporting the defense capabilities of the island with which it has 'informal' relations. Two years ago the Dragon responded with maxi military maneuvers to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.