The Ministry of National Defense (MDN) of Taiwan notified this Thursday, January 18, of the presence of 24 Chinese warplanes in the vicinity of its territory, a record number so far this year and which comes five days after the presidential elections were held on the island.

In its daily report, the MDN reported that until 10:00 pm last Wednesday, eleven Chinese aircraft entered beyond the middle line of the Strait of Formosa or entered the southwest and northern region of the Air Defense Identification Zone. (ADIZ) of the island, another record this year.

The middle line of the strait acts as an unofficial border tacitly respected by Taipei and Beijing, while the Taiwanese ADIZ, which is not defined or regulated by any international treaty, covers a larger area that includes areas of mainland China.

Last Wednesday night, The MDN issued a statement to report the incursion of eighteen Chinese aircraft, including SU-30 fighters, in their ADIZ, which carried out “joint combat patrols” with Navy ships.

“The prosperity of the Taiwan Strait region is fundamental to global development and stability, and is a duty and responsibility shared by all regional actors,” the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense said in its X profile on January 17. .

“We will continue to strengthen our self-defense capabilities and do our part to make it safe”he added.

The incursion of these warplanes occurred five days after William Lai (Lai Ching-te), leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (PDP), won the presidential elections on the island with 40% of the votes.

Taiwanese honor guards march after detecting nine warships and 103 Chinese military aircraft Photo: EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Since the beginning of the year, the MDN has recorded the presence of a total of 166 Chinese aircraft in the vicinity of Taiwan, of which 33 ventured beyond the strait dividing line or penetrated the island's air defense zone.

The daily record was recorded on September 18, when 103 Chinese planes flew over the area around the island.

Taiwan – where the Chinese nationalist army withdrew after defeat by communist troops in the civil war – has been governed autonomously since 1949, although China claims sovereignty over the island, which it considers a rebellious province for whose “reunification” has not ruled out the use of force

*With information from EFE

